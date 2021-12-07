Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson has hilarious moment with his dad following B1G Championship Game [Video]

On Saturday night, the Michigan Wolverines went into Lucas Oil Stadium with the goal of emerging as Big Ten Champions and that is exactly what they did by defeating Iowa by a score of 42-3.

Following the game, the Big Ten Championship Game MVP Aidan Hutchinson shared a hilarious moment with his father, Chris, who was the Wolverines team captain as a senior back in 1992.

Take a listen as Aidan tells his father that he did not know he never had to play in a Big Ten Championship Game and that “You’re championships are BS.”

This is great!

My favorite part, and proof of just how young these guys are:@aidanhutch97, previously unaware that there was no #B1GFCG back when his dad played, joking with him that "You're championships are BS." 🤣 https://t.co/vKz7OP7roM pic.twitter.com/psTp3nMDHM — Brent Yarina (@BTNBrentYarina) December 7, 2021