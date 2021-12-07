Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson has hilarious moment with his dad following B1G Championship Game [Video]

On Saturday night, the Michigan Wolverines went into Lucas Oil Stadium with the goal of emerging as Big Ten Champions and that is exactly what they did by defeating Iowa by a score of 42-3.

Following the game, the Big Ten Championship Game MVP Aidan Hutchinson shared a hilarious moment with his father, Chris, who was the Wolverines team captain as a senior back in 1992.

Take a listen as Aidan tells his father that he did not know he never had to play in a Big Ten Championship Game and that “You’re championships are BS.”

This is great!

