Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson named a preseason All-American

Michigan Wolverines junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has been named a third-team preseason All-American by Athlon Sports.

Though his skills weren’t able to be fully showcased during last year’s shortened season due to injury, he dominated the college football landscape in 2019 with 68 tackles (10 for loos), 4.5 sacks, six pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke highly of Hutchinson during an appearance on Jon Jansen’s ‘In The Trenches’ podcast shortly after Michigan’s spring game:

“It’s what you expect, what we’ve always seen here at Michigan,” Harbaugh said. “I go back to my days and think of the guys that were like that — truly talented players that had a work ethic that was extraordinary to go with that talent. The talent and the effort were at the elite level — both.

“Anybody that’s ever played at Michigan or had a teammate that was all in for the team and leading by example and doing everything in his power to get as good at football and have the rest of the team get as good at football and do everything right, — that’s Aidan Hutchinson.”

– – Quotes via The Wolverine Link – –