Monday, March 30, 2020
U of M News

Michigan’s Austin Davis reveals big difference between Juwan Howard and John Beilein

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

When former Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein announced prior to the 2019-2020 season that he was leaving for the NBA, most Wolverines fans were stunned with the news. Many were also concerned about what Beilein leaving would mean for the future. After all, he is probably the best basketball coach the Wolverines have ever had.

As of now, the future looks extremely bright in Ann Arbor as Michigan hired former Fab Five member Juwan Howard to replace Beilein.

Howard had a solid first year with the Wolverines, leading them to a 19-12 record, despite dealing with leading scorer Isaiah Livers missing nearly a third of the season due to injuries.

It was obvious from the opening game of the season that the Michigan players loved playing for Howard and that they respected him just like they did their previous coach, John Beilein. Though the players loved Beilein and love Howard, that does not mean they are the same type of coach.

So, what is the big difference between Howard and Beilein?

According to Michigan forward Austin Davis, one difference between the two coaches is that Howard mixes it up with the players while coaching them up, something that Beilein’s age and stature would not allow.

“Both are great coaches and men,” Davis said. “But the thing that stuck out to me with Coach Howard was, being a big himself, he’d get down there working with us in the trenches. That was something I really admired about Coach Howard.”

Nation, when all is said and done, who do you think will go down as the best coach in Michigan basketball history? John Beilein or Juwan Howard?

-Quotes via Detroit Free Press- LINK

 

 

 

 

SourceKris Lodes
ViaDetroit Free Press
