Michigan’s Big Ten Media Day Attendees Revealed

Michigan Football Representatives Announced for Big Ten Media Days

Big Ten Media Days will be held from July 23-25 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, expanding this year due to the addition of USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington to the conference.

On Thursday, 54 student-athletes were announced to attend the event. Among them, three seniors will represent Michigan on the 25th. Fullback/tight end Max Bredeson, running back Donovan Edwards, and safety Makari Paige will join head coach Sherrone Moore for media availability.

Max Bredeson

Bredeson will serve a hybrid role as both tight end and fullback this season. Following the NFL draft departure of TE2 AJ Barner, Bredeson is expected to see increased playing time and aims to set career highs in receiving.

Donovan Edwards

Donovan Edwards, a key player in Michigan’s national championship win over Washington with a two-touchdown performance, will be a vocal leader for the Wolverines in 2024. Edwards is also featured as one of the cover athletes for the soon-to-be-released EA Sports College Football 25.

Makari Paige

Entering his fifth year, Paige brings experience to Michigan’s defense, especially crucial after fellow safety Rod Moore’s spring ACL injury. Paige aims to improve his draft stock with a standout season.

Big Ten Media Days programming will be available for broadcast on the Big Ten Network, offering extensive coverage over the three days.

