Michigan’s Center Battle After Aday Mara’s Draft Call

Aday Mara stayed in the 2026 NBA draft, and Michigan now has to sort center minutes, rim protection, and rebounding among Moustapha Thiam, Jalen Reed, and J.P. Estrella. Mara’s exit removes a frontcourt anchor who produced 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, and 66.8 percent shooting in 40 games, leaving Dusty May to build a new Michigan center rotation before summer workouts ramp up.

Michigan already knew this frontcourt was changing. Mara’s draft decision became final after his April 24 declaration, and the roster work around him had already started with portal additions at both big spots, as shown in his draft entry timeline and Michigan’s spring signings.

Thiam looks like the clearest rim-protection replacement

The most direct answer in the middle is Thiam. Michigan added the 7-foot-2 center from Cincinnati after a 2025-26 season in which he averaged 12.8 points and 7.1 rebounds, and he arrives with two seasons of eligibility.

That profile makes him the best bet to handle true center minutes right away. Michigan needs size at the rim after losing Mara’s shot blocking, and Thiam is the newcomer whose position and production most naturally fit that job in the Michigan center rotation.

Reed gives May another experienced option, but the health question is real

Reed adds frontcourt experience, but his minute load may be the hardest call on the roster. Michigan signed the 6-foot-10 forward from LSU, where he played six games in 2025-26 before a season-ending Achilles injury.

His previous season also ended early. Reed averaged 11.1 points and 6.5 rebounds in the first eight games of 2024-25 before a season-ending ACL injury, so Michigan may have to manage his early workload while figuring out whether he can hold down steady minutes at the four, the five, or both. That uncertainty matters directly to the Michigan center rotation.

Estrella brings offensive rebounding to the mix

Estrella gives this group a different kind of interior value. Michigan added the 6-foot-10 forward from Tennessee after he averaged 10.0 points and 5.4 rebounds in 33 games, shot 59.6 percent from the field, and led Tennessee with 92 offensive rebounds.

Those offensive boards could carve out a real role even if Thiam opens as the primary center. Estrella looks like a strong fit in lineups that need extra possessions around the basket, especially if Michigan wants one big chasing misses while another handles more of the paint defense. That makes him a meaningful piece in the Wolverines’ center rotation outlook.

Michigan’s lineup balance now hinges on how those skills fit together

Thiam, Reed, and Estrella each solve a different problem on paper. Thiam looks like the closest match for center minutes and interior defense, Reed offers experience with health uncertainty, and Estrella brings offensive-rebounding production that could help a reshaped frontcourt avoid empty trips.

That leaves May building combinations instead of locking in one obvious pairing. Reed could play next to Thiam if his recovery allows regular minutes, while Estrella may press for time in bigger units that need work on the glass and finishing near the rim. How those combinations settle will define Michigan’s center rotation entering the fall.

The summer battle to watch is straightforward

Michigan has numbers in the frontcourt. The bigger issue is which big can claim dependable center minutes next to the rest of the lineup after Mara’s departure, a roster swing that left the program replacing its entire starting frontcourt.

The key summer question is whether Thiam locks down the middle quickly, or whether Reed’s health and Estrella’s rebounding force a more fluid rotation at the five. That competition should shape Michigan’s first real frontcourt pecking order heading into fall practice, and it will be the defining question around the Michigan center rotation.