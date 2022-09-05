Heading into the 2022 season, ESPN’s Football Power Index projections gave the Michigan Wolverines a 69.5% chance of beating Michigan State and a 15.2% chance of beating Ohio State.

Well, Week 1 is in the books and according to ESPN’s FPI, Michigan’s chances of beating their biggest rivals have increased.

As you can see below, the Wolverines now have a 74.8% chance of beating the Spartans and a 19.7% chance of winning in Columbus against the Buckeyes.

Following Saturday’s 51-7 win over Colorado State, Jim Harbaugh was asked if his QB rotation went as planned.

“J.J.’s starting next week, so it’ll be different in that way,” Harbaugh told reporters. “But, yeah, things were operating really smooth in the first half. Finally said, ‘OK, let’s get J.J. in there.’ And he was electric when he got in, had no question about that. Thought he also went through his reads very well. Great to see him calm, cool, collected. It’s been conveying: he’s doing a great job, too, and really improved a lot, as you’d really expect going from your freshman year to your sophomore year.”

“Neat to see Alex Orji. We wanted to get him some reps. Wanted to be a little more ahead in the ball game, but if we got in that position — we hoped we did, we did — and we were able to get him some good reps. He had a nice touchdown, as you could see. He’s a physical runner. And one of these days you’ll see his arm — it’s real strong, too.”

“Really good. Can’t really think of any instance with the team where I didn’t think we improved from today’s efforts. Good learning experiences across the board.”

Please enable JavaScript The Michigan QB Battle isn't fair to either Cade McNamara or JJ McCarthy

Michigan’s chances improve in ESPN’s updated FPI projections

Here are the full updated projections for the remaining 11 regular season games.

Sept. 10 Hawaii: 99.7% chance of winning

Sept. 17 Connecticut: 99.1% chance of winning

Sept. 24 Maryland: 85.5% chance of winning

Oct. 1 at Iowa: 83.9% chance of winning

Oct. 8 at Indiana: 88.3% chance of winning

Oct. 15 Penn State: 73.0% chance of winning

Oct. 29 Michigan State: 74.8% chance of winning

Nov. 5 at Rutgers: 89.3% chance of winning

Nov. 12 Nebraska: 89.8% chance of winning

Nov. 19 Illinois: 91.3% chance of winning

Nov. 26 at Ohio State: 19.7% chance of winning