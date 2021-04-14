Michigan’s Eli Brooks decides on future

Sharing is caring!

Michigan Wolverines senior Eli Brooks has officially decided on his future.

He will be retuning to the Wolverines for one more year, making the announcement official on his social media account:

📰 SPECIAL ROSTER NEWS 📰 Simply put …

A CAPTAIN IS BACK! Taking advantage of the NCAA's one-time rule in response COVID-19, Eli Brooks met with Coach Howard & accepted the additional year to return for the 2021-22 season!#GoBlue 〽️🏀#ForCompetitorsOnly pic.twitter.com/GMDLq9wquL — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) April 14, 2021

The Wolverines have lost Chaundee Brown and Mike Smith, but will be happy to welcome Brooks back for another season.