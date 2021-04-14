Michigan’s Eli Brooks decides on future

by

Sharing is caring!

Michigan Wolverines senior Eli Brooks has officially decided on his future.

He will be retuning to the Wolverines for one more year, making the announcement official on his social media account:

The Wolverines have lost Chaundee Brown and Mike Smith, but will be happy to welcome Brooks back for another season.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.