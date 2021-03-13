Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson shuts up Maryland troll Darryl Morsell with single tweet

Sharing is caring!

The Maryland basketball team clearly has their panties in a bunch after losing to Michigan three times in the 2020-21 season and that was proven once again on Saturday.

Following the Wolverines semifinal loss to Ohio State on Saturday afternoon, Maryland guard Darryl Morsell took to Twitter to fire his shot.

“Karma a mf ain’t it?” Morsell tweeted.

Well, it did not take too long for Michigan freshman Hunter Dickinson to shut up Morsell as he tweeted a photo showing how badly Wolverines PG Mike Smith tore up Morsell and the Terrapins defense a day earlier.

Nothing like a freshman blocking a senior out of the gym!

Does this mean Michigan is actually 4-0 against Maryland this season?