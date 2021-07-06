Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson takes to Twitter to announce final NBA Draft decision

Sharing is caring!

If you are a fan of the Michigan Wolverines, you are going to be very happy to hear that Hunter Dickinson is coming back to Ann Arbor for the 2021-22 season.

Dickinson took to Twitter just moments ago to announce that he is withdrawing his name from the 2021 NBA Draft to return to the Wolverines for “One last ride…”

This is obviously HUGE for Michigan as Dickinson burst onto the scene as a freshman as one of the top players in the country.