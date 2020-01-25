33.3 F
Michigan’s Isaiah Livers exits game in first game since returning from injury

By Michael Whitaker

Michigan’s Isaiah Livers exits game in first game since returning from injury

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

As soon as he got back, he went right back out again.

Michigan’s Isaiah Livers appeared to re-injure his groin in his first game back after missing the past six. He fell hard after a dunk attempt and immediately grabbed at his groin.

He shot two free throws and then exited the game, and didn’t return.

The night was especially painful for the Wolverines, who lost the contest in the final second. Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu hit a shot with 0.5 remaining to send Michigan to their fourth straight defeat.

Michigan may have caught a break, however. Livers is reportedly only “day to day”:

