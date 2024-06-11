Michigan’s Ja’Den McBurrows Poised for Breakout Season in 2024, Says PFF





With the 2024 college football season on the horizon, Pro Football Focus (PFF) has spotlighted Michigan cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows as one of the top 10 potential breakout players. This accolade underscores both McBurrows’s raw talent and his remarkable development during the previous season.

Top 10 breakout candidates for the 2024 College Football season per @PFF_College

PFF’s Mitch Kaiser remarked, “Michigan’s roster will look a lot different in 2024, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be any less talented. After all, there are plenty of big-time recruits waiting in the wings, especially at defensive back. McBurrows is one of those guys ready to step up and shine.”

Impressive 2023 Performance

Last season, Ja’Den McBurrows provided a glimpse of his capabilities, showcasing agility, football instincts, and an unyielding tenacity that often left opponents off balance. Filling in for veteran Mike Sainristil, McBurrows stepped into an important role and handled it confidently, amassing 182 snaps and achieving a commendable 73.1 overall grade along with a 73.9 coverage grade. Notably, he recorded seven solo tackles, contributed to four run stops, and secured an interception.

PFF highlighted his effective coverage skills, noting, “He was targeted in coverage 13 times on the year but gave up just five catches for 40 yards, coming away with one interception and two pass breakups.”

Ja’Den McBurrows Stepping Up in 2024

With Sainristil’s departure, McBurrows is primed to seize the starting nickel position. His former teammate Sainristil, during last year’s Big Ten Media Days, praised McBurrows’s versatility and potential stating, “He easily could play nickel, he could play corner. He just could play anywhere. He’s working hard every day. He’s looking good in the weight room.”

As Michigan’s defense prepares to open a new chapter, McBurrows is anticipated to emerge as a cornerstone, meeting the high expectations set by his predecessor and aiming to establish his own legacy.

The Fort Lauderdale native’s agility and physicality make him a formidable presence, particularly against slot receivers and in run defense, positioning him as a player to watch in the Big Ten this season.

McBurrows’s journey and dedication exemplify the potential for excellence, with the upcoming season set to be a defining period for his career and Michigan’s defensive strategy.