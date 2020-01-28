33.4 F
Detroit
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
type here...
U of M News

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is living rent-free in Richard Sherman’s head

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

U of M NewsArnold Powell - 0

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is living rent-free in Richard Sherman’s head

Here we go again. Another day and another Jim Harbaugh comment from San Francisco 49ers DB, Richard Sherman. http://gty.im/460498496 Sherman continues to...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Barry Sanders has strong words about NFL refs screwing Detroit Lions

Though there may or may not be a statistic to prove it, we are fairly certain that the Detroit...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Barry Sanders comments on if Detroit Lions would have won Super Bowls if they had a QB like Patrick Mahomes

I may be biased considering I got to work with former Detroit Lions great Barry Sanders back in the...
Read more
Arnold Powell

Here we go again.

Another day and another Jim Harbaugh comment from San Francisco 49ers DB, Richard Sherman.

Embed from Getty Images

Sherman continues to let the world know he cannot stand Harbaugh and that continued during Super Bowl week in Miami.

“I wanted to put him out of the league. And once I got that done, I had no animosity towards the 49ers organization,” Sherman said, via Phil Barber of the Santa Rosa Press Democrat.

Harbaugh is clearly living rent-free in Sherman’s head and it is pretty comical to watch play out.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleBarry Sanders has strong words about NFL refs screwing Detroit Lions

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

U of M NewsArnold Powell - 0

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is living rent-free in Richard Sherman’s head

Here we go again. Another day and another Jim Harbaugh comment from San Francisco 49ers DB, Richard Sherman. http://gty.im/460498496 Sherman continues to...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Barry Sanders has strong words about NFL refs screwing Detroit Lions

Don Drysdale - 0
Though there may or may not be a statistic to prove it, we are fairly certain that the Detroit Lions get screwed by NFL...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Barry Sanders comments on if Detroit Lions would have won Super Bowls if they had a QB like Patrick Mahomes

Don Drysdale - 0
I may be biased considering I got to work with former Detroit Lions great Barry Sanders back in the day, but in my opinion,...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

2 Former Detroit Lions quarterbacks land on same XFL roster

Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday, the XFL released their 52-man rosters for each of the 8 teams in the league and a couple of former Detroit Lions...
Read more
U of M News

6 Former Michigan Wolverines make XFL rosters

Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday, the XFL released their 52-man rosters and those rosters include six former Michigan Wolverines. Here are are the six Wolverines who made the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

6 Former Michigan Wolverines make XFL rosters

U of M News Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday, the XFL released their 52-man rosters and those rosters include six former Michigan Wolverines. Here are are the six Wolverines who made the...
Read more

Michigan’s Juwan Howard suspends Zavier Simpson

U of M News Arnold Powell - 0
According to the University of Michigan, head basketball coach Juwan Howard has suspended senior guard Zavier Simpson for a violation of team policies. Simpson...
Read more

ESPN writer says Michigan is second-tier program heading into 2020 season

U of M News Arnold Powell - 0
Heading into the 2019 season, Las Vegas Sportsbooks listed Michigan as a favorite in every single game of their schedule, including their season-finale against...
Read more

Michigan football announces first time opponent to open 2024 season

U of M News Don Drysdale - 0
According to the University of Michigan, they have added an opponent to their 2024 schedule and it’s an opponent they have never faced before. On...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.