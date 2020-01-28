Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is living rent-free in Richard Sherman’s head

Here we go again.

Another day and another Jim Harbaugh comment from San Francisco 49ers DB, Richard Sherman.

Sherman continues to let the world know he cannot stand Harbaugh and that continued during Super Bowl week in Miami.

“I wanted to put him out of the league. And once I got that done, I had no animosity towards the 49ers organization,” Sherman said, via Phil Barber of the Santa Rosa Press Democrat.

Harbaugh is clearly living rent-free in Sherman’s head and it is pretty comical to watch play out.