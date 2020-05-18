41.2 F
Detroit
Monday, May 18, 2020
U of M News

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh makes bold statement regarding status of program

In five seasons as head football coach at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh has led the Wolverines to a 47-18 (.723) overall record.

Though many programs would be satisfied with that record, that is not the case for Harbaugh, his players, or Wolverines’ Nation.

Sure, Michigan has won 9 or more games in 4 of 5 seasons since Harbaugh took over but they have not won a single game vs. Ohio State during that time, though they have been close.

Harbaugh’s ultimate goal is to win the Big Ten Championship, advance to the College Football Playoff, and then win a National Championship. That all starts with getting past the Buckeyes, which is no easy task.

That being said, Harbaugh believes Michigan is “on the cusp” of reaching their goals.

“It’s been years of just completely pouring myself and my heart and soul into this job, coaching guys and developing players and graduating players,” Harbaugh said on “The TK Show” podcast. “It’s been great years. It’s been great years.”

“Always want to do better. Striving to be the best. Right now, I think our team is kind of on the cusp,” Harbaugh added. “We haven’t gotten over the top and into the playoffs and the championship, and that’s what drives us, what motivates us every day on the field and every day working toward that goal.”

Nation, do you agree with Harbaugh? Is Michigan “on the cusp” of making some serious noise on a national level?

By Don Drysdale

