Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh now the favorite to land NFL head coaching gig

Ever since the moment Michigan was defeated by Georgia in the College Football Playoff, the reports and rumors surrounding Wolverines’ head coach Jim Harbaugh have been plentiful.

Will Harbaugh remain at Michigan or will he return to the NFL?

According to the most recent odds, Harbaugh (2-1) is now the favorite to become the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nation, where do you think Harbaugh will coach in 2022?

What do you think?

