Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh now the favorite to land NFL head coaching gig

Ever since the moment Michigan was defeated by Georgia in the College Football Playoff, the reports and rumors surrounding Wolverines’ head coach Jim Harbaugh have been plentiful.
Will Harbaugh remain at Michigan or will he return to the NFL?
According to the most recent odds, Harbaugh (2-1) is now the favorite to become the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Nation, where do you think Harbaugh will coach in 2022?
#Raiders coach odds per @SportsBettingAG:
Jim Harbaugh 2-1
Bisaccia 5-2
Doug Pederson 5-1
Mike Tomlin 7-1
Dabo Swinney 8-1
Byron Leftwich 10-1
David Shaw 10-1
Eric Bieniemy 10-1
Sean Payton 10-1
Todd Bowles 10-1
Brian Daboll 14-1
Joe Brady 16-1
Nathaniel Hackett 20-1
Lane! 100-1
— Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) January 17, 2022
