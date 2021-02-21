Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh poaches another coach from his brother John’s Ravens team

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, another Baltimore Ravens coach is jumping ship to join Jim Harbaugh at the University of Michigan.

Ravens RBs coach Matt Weiss is leaving John Harbaugh and the Ravens to take over as Michigan’s QBs coach.

As noted by Ian, Weiss and Jim Harbaugh spent time together at Stanford.

Another #Ravens-to-#Michigan coaching move: Baltimore RBs coach Matt Weiss is leaving to become the Wolverines QBs coach, source said. Weiss has led the NFL’s No. 1 rushing attack under John Harbaugh, now will coach QBs under Jim Harbaugh. The two were together at Stanford. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 21, 2021