NCAA Football: Michigan at Michigan State

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh poaches another coach from his brother John’s Ravens team

by

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, another Baltimore Ravens coach is jumping ship to join Jim Harbaugh at the University of Michigan.

Ravens RBs coach Matt Weiss is leaving John Harbaugh and the Ravens to take over as Michigan’s QBs coach.

As noted by Ian, Weiss and Jim Harbaugh spent time together at Stanford.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.