Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh posts open letter to football community

On Thursday, Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh posted an open letter to the “football community” proposing an overhaul of the college eligibility rules of when is the right time to turn professional. As noted by Adam Schefter, Harbaugh’s proposal is one that empowers the student-athlete.

Of note is that Harbaugh wants college players to be able to leave for the NFL after playing one season of college football.

Do you agree with Harbaugh?

By Arnold Powell

