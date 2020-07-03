Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh ranked near top of best collegiate coaches who were former players

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh already had a strong history in Ann Arbor by the time he was named head coach in 2015.
Harbaugh started for three years under center for Michigan, leading them to the 1987 Rose Bowl and being named a Heisman Trophy finalist. He would be selected by the Chicago Bears in the first round of the 1987 NFL Draft and eventually played 14 years professionally.
During his years in Ann Arbor, Harbaugh became Michigan’s all-time leader in passing yards with 5,449. He finished his NFL career with 129 touchdown throws, 26,288 yards, and a Pro-Bowl appearance.
College Football News recognized his accomplishments, naming him No. 2 out of 130 collegiate coaches for their playing careers:
“Left Ann Arbor as Michigan’s career passing yards leader before playing 15 years in the NFL.”
Harbaugh’s numbers definitely speak for themselves!
– – Quotes via Rich Cirminiello of College Football News Link – –