U of M News

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh says choice to play with or without fans would be easy

At this point, we are all just hoping (and praying) that the 2020 college football season kicks off as scheduled.

If it does begin on time, the big question is, will fans be allowed in the stadiums?

To be honest, it is still too early to make any definite decisions but it sure seems like football is going to go on with either no fans at all or a very limited number of fans in the stadiums.

One person who is just fine with playing without any fans at all is Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who would actually prefer to coach without fans in the stands. In fact, he says that guys he has talked to from his team agree with him.

Harbaugh joined ESPN’s ‘Get Up!’ with host Mike Greenberg and he said he would have no issues with playing without fans.

“You could definitely test both teams, you could test the officials and everybody, but can you test 100,000 fans coming into a stadium?” Harbaugh said. “Probably not. Without a vaccine, you probably couldn’t do that.

“To answer your question, heck yeah I’d be comfortable coaching a game without any fans. If the choice were play in front of no fans or not play, then I would choose to play in front of no fans. And darn near every guy I’ve talked to on our team, that’s the way they feel about it.”

–Quotes via Angelique Chengelis, Detroit News– LINK

 

By Arnold Powell

