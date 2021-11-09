Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh says he is ‘built for being forthright and honest’

UPDATE:

On Monday evening, Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News caught up with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and she asked about his comments regarding what he was told by the Big Ten in regards to the “mistake” they made on the overturned fumble-touchdown during the Wolverines loss to Michigan State.

“I am built for being forthright and honest,” Harbaugh told The News. “I was asked a question and answered it honestly and forthrightly.”

ORIGINAL REPORT:

According to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Big Ten has contacted him and they admitted that “they made a mistake” on the overturned fumble-touchdown during the Wolverines 37-33 loss at Michigan State.

Harbaugh said that the Big Ten also admitted that they made mistakes on other plays during that game.

“The film doesn’t lie,” Harbaugh told reporters.

Of course, none of this changes the result of the game.

