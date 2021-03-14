Michigan’s Juwan Howard allegedly threatened Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon

Sharing is caring!

On Thursday, during a Big Ten Quarterfinal matchup, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard admittedly lost his cool during a verbal exchange with Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon, resulting in Howard being ejected from the game.

Following the game, Howard apologized for his actions and then explained that he did what he did because Turgeon “charged” him.

“I’m like, ‘No, that’s not how I saw it.’ I was out of the coaching box. I went down to explain it was off of Smith. And it’s tough to communicate when it’s loud and you have masks on. Turg saw that I was out of the box. He’s telling the referee to look at my feet, I’m out of the box. I’m like, ‘Come on, man. This is what we doing today? You’re worrying about my feet being out of the box?’

“He said to me, ‘Juwan, I’m not gonna let you talk to me. You don’t talk to me ever again.’ And he charged at me.

“That right there, I don’t know how you guys was raised, but how I was raised by my grandfather and also by Chicago — because I was raised by Chicago and I grew up in the south side — when guys charge you, it’s time to defend yourself. Especially when a grown man charges you.

“That right there, I went into defense mode, forgetting exactly where I’m at. That’s not the right way how to handle the situation when you come and charge someone. I didn’t charge him. So when he charged me, I reacted. I reacted out of defense. That’s it. Words were exchanged. And then I got tossed. That’s the story.”

But, is there more to the story?

According to a report from 247Sports, Howard allegedly threatened Turgeon prior to getting ejected.

Juwan Howard allegedly threatened Terps coach Mark Turgeon during a The University of Maryland told the Big Ten that Michigan basketball coachallegedly threatened Terps coachduring a verbal altercation that broke out during the second half of the teams’ game in Friday’s Big Ten quarterfinal, a source with knowledge of the situation told InsideMDSports.

Howard, according to Maryland’s communications with the conference, said to Turgeon: “I’ll f*****g kill you,” during a screaming match that saw both coaches move toward one another at midcourt and resulted in Howard’s ejection in the Wolverines’ eventual 79-66 win. Turgeon didn’t bring up that claim during his postgame conference. “This has been going on for three games. I’ve been doing this for 34 years and I’ve called the conference office. I called the commissioner about what transpired in the first two games. And I said I wasn’t gonna take it the third game. And so I stood up for my team, I stood up for me,” Turgeon said afterward, referring to complaints Maryland had made about Howard making disrespectful comments to Maryland’s bench during the first two meetings between the two teams this season. Nation, are you buying that Howard actually said, “I’ll f*****g kill you,” to Turgeon?