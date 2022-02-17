Michigan’s Juwan Howard grabs loose ball will it is still in play [Video]

On Thursday night, Michigan was in Iowa to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in what was as close to a must-win game as possible for the Wolverines if they want to make the NCAA Tournament.

Early in the second half, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard grabbed a loose ball that was still in play and as you can see in the video below, he immediately realized he should not have done that.

Michigan ended up holding on for a HUGE 84-79 win over the Hawkeyes.

Check it out.