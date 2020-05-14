Michigan’s Juwan Howard lands Purdue transfer Nojel Eastern

According to Brendan Quinn of The Athletic, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard has landed Purdue transfer, Nojel Eastern.

With Nojel Eastern NOT being a grad transfer, I think his addition to Michigan makes a lot of sense. U-M Eli Brooks, Livers (possibly this year) and likely Wagner after 2020-21 and will be super-young for 2021-22. He'll bring veteran experience, defense and some physicality. — Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) May 14, 2020

Eastern made it official on Twitter.

Eastern, who is listed as a 6-7, 225 guard, averaged 4.9 points and 2.7 assists with the Boilermakers during the 2019-2020 season.

Coming out of high school (Class of 2017), Eastern was a 4-star and No. 69 player in the nation, according to 247 Sports.