41.2 F
Detroit
Thursday, May 14, 2020
type here...
U of M News

Michigan’s Juwan Howard lands Purdue transfer Nojel Eastern

Related Articles

U of M News

Gov. Whitmer says Big House could be empty for 2020 Michigan football season

Arnold Powell - 0
If you were looking forward to going to the Big House for a Michigan football game during the 2020 season, you may have to...
Read more
U of M News

Could Taulia Tagovailoa be leaving Alabama for the Big Ten?

Arnold Powell - 0
Over the months leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was arguably the most talked about player in football...
Read more

According to Brendan Quinn of The Athletic, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard has landed Purdue transfer, Nojel Eastern.

Eastern made it official on Twitter.

Eastern, who is listed as a 6-7, 225 guard, averaged 4.9 points and 2.7 assists with the Boilermakers during the 2019-2020 season.

Coming out of high school (Class of 2017), Eastern was a 4-star and No. 69 player in the nation, according to 247 Sports.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Don Drysdale

More on this topic

Previous articleDarius Slay has bold prediction for Detroit Lions rookie CB Jeff Okudah
Next articleMatthew Stafford owns up to punking Detroit Lions fans

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.