Michigan’s Juwan Howard looking for divine intervention after collapse vs. Indiana

The Michigan Wolverines appeared to have everything in the bag this afternoon against the Indiana Hoosiers, enjoying a 17 point lead in the game’s second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

But then, everything fell apart. The Hoosiers outscored the Wolverines 31-9 over the last 12:52 of the game, which broke a nine-game winless skid against their rival and earned the 2nd largest comeback in NCAA Tournament history with 17 points. And just like that, Michigan is now left to await their fate after missing their chance to advance in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals.

All that’s left to do is pray.

“I’m not in charge of the selection committee,” Michigan head coach Juwan Howard said after the loss. “But I would say this: Our guys have put themselves in the position to have an opportunity. And I’m going to pray. The prayer ward is going to be open. I’m going to wait on Sunday with my players and see where the chips fall at the end. “But at the end of the day, you know, whatever is decided, I’m still proud of how this team, coaches, the Michigan family has been together.”

“And we talk about family, we don’t use that word loosely. But our family was challenged throughout the year, and I love how we have been able to stay connected through those times.”

Howard took responsibility for the loss, refusing to deflect blame elsewhere.

“It starts with me. I take full accountability. I’m never the one that’s going to deflect or point the finger,” Howard continued.

“I’m going to watch film and there’s going to be a lot of moments where I have a lot of disturbance in my sleep because I’m going to be playing every play on how I could have done better and what I could have done better to secure this victory for us.”

This afternoon was Howard’s first game back after serving his suspension for his altercation with the Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff on February 20. Assistant coach Phil Martelli took over in Howard’s stead, leading the team to a 3-2 record in the five games he coached.

The Wolverines were led by DeVante’ Jones, who tallied 18 points, four rebounds and three assists.

