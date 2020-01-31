32.4 F
Michigan's Juwan Howard makes decision on Zavier Simpson suspension

By Don Drysdale

Michigan’s Juwan Howard makes decision on Zavier Simpson suspension

After serving a suspension for violating team rules, Michigan guard Zavier Simpson is back. According to reports, Juwan Howard has...
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

After serving a suspension for violating team rules, Michigan guard Zavier Simpson is back.

According to reports, Juwan Howard has made the decision to reinstate Simpson on time for Saturday’s game at Madison Square Garden agaisnt Rutgers.

The Wolverines will certainly be able to use Simpson as Rutgers is a very solid team this year.

