Michigan’s Juwan Howard makes decision on Zavier Simpson suspension

After serving a suspension for violating team rules, Michigan guard Zavier Simpson is back.

According to reports, Juwan Howard has made the decision to reinstate Simpson on time for Saturday’s game at Madison Square Garden agaisnt Rutgers.

Zavier Simpson is reinstated after breaking team rules. "I let my coaches, teammates, & fans down. More importantly, I let myself & family down. They say you learn something new, or from something, every day & this is one of those times." — Justin Rose (@JRoseWXYZ) January 31, 2020

The Wolverines will certainly be able to use Simpson as Rutgers is a very solid team this year.