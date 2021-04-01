Michigan’s Juwan Howard named AP Coach of the Year

Sharing is caring!

While we’re all still stinging from the disappointing loss the Michigan Wolverines suffered on Tuesday night in the Elite Eight, we can look back at the season that was and still smile.

Not only did head coach Juwan Howard earn Big Ten Coach of the Year honors, but now he’s earned yet another accolade. He’s officially been named the Associated Press Coach of the Year, becoming the first Michigan head coach to win the honor in 36 years, and first Big Ten coach to win since 2005:

🏆 AWARD ANNOUNCEMENT 🏆 Congrats to Juwan Howard for being named the Associated Press National Coach of the Year! First U-M coach to be selected in 36 years (1985) & first in B1G since 16 years (2005)! Release | https://t.co/XjgMgKlYim#GoBlue 〽️🏀#ForCompetitorsOnly pic.twitter.com/j0y9d6dk8H — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) April 1, 2021

Howard received 35 of 63 votes from a national media panel, finishing ahead of Gonzaga’s Mark Few, Baylor’s Scott Drew and Alabama’s Nate Oats.

Trending around the Web