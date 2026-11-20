The University of Michigan hasn’t even officially welcomed Trev Alberts as its next athletic director, and some newly publicized deposition testimony from his time at Nebraska is already raising uncomfortable questions.

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And considering the controversy Michigan’s athletic department has endured, the timing couldn’t be much worse.

According to David Covucci of FOIAball, Alberts was questioned under oath about sexual relationships between college coaches and the athletes they oversee as part of an ongoing lawsuit involving a former Nebraska women’s basketball player.

When asked whether college coaches should never have sexual relationships with the athletes they coach, Alberts offered an answer that is drawing attention.

“I mean, you know, it just depends,” Alberts said.

For someone preparing to oversee one of college athletics’ most recognizable programs, it’s an answer that deserves a closer look.

Trev Alberts’ Deposition Raises Questions

The testimony stems from a lawsuit filed in February 2024 by former Nebraska women’s basketball player Ashley Scoggin.

Scoggin alleges that she was improperly removed from Nebraska’s basketball program after her sexual relationship with assistant coach Chuck Love was exposed. The lawsuit names Alberts, Nebraska head coach Amy Williams, Love, and the university’s Board of Regents.

According to Associated Press reporting, Love acknowledged the relationship during a February 2026 deposition after previously denying it.

Alberts, who served as Nebraska’s athletic director at the time, was questioned during two deposition sessions in December 2025 and February 2026.

FOIAball’s November 19 report highlighted several responses that could be particularly concerning for Michigan fans.

When questioned about whether sexual relationships between coaches and their players should be prohibited, Alberts pointed to COVID-19 eligibility rules, which he said left older players who may be closer in age to their coaches, and he described those situations as nuanced.

However, Nebraska’s written policy prohibited romantic relationships between staff members and undergraduate students.

Alberts also acknowledged that he generally did not monitor relationships within the athletic department.

“You know, we don’t get involved, nor do I try to monitor,” Alberts testified.

The comments raise questions about how Alberts understood his responsibilities as an athletic director, particularly when it came to enforcing university policies designed to protect student-athletes.

Alberts Also Admitted He Didn’t Read His Contracts

Perhaps equally surprising were Alberts’ answers regarding his own employment agreements.

According to FOIAball, Alberts acknowledged signing his original contract as Nebraska’s athletic director without reading it. When asked whether he had read his subsequent seven-year contract extension more carefully, he indicated that he had not.

That extension included language referencing Nebraska’s policy on intimate relationships with student-athletes.

Alberts also acknowledged uncertainty about whether Texas A&M, where he served as athletic director after leaving Nebraska, maintained a similar prohibition. FOIAball reported that Texas A&M does have one.

The comments do not establish that Alberts violated university policy or committed wrongdoing in connection with Scoggin’s lawsuit.

However, they do raise legitimate questions about his familiarity with the policies he was responsible for administering.

Michigan’s New Athletic Director Already Facing Scrutiny

The revelations come just days after Michigan reportedly reached an agreement to hire Alberts to replace outgoing athletic director Warde Manuel.

The Wolverines are preparing for a significant leadership transition following several years of controversy involving their athletic department.

Michigan’s decision to hire Alberts has already generated questions about his past, including the ongoing Nebraska lawsuit.

The university’s published relationship policy prohibits covered relationships when an instructor has academic or supervisory authority over a student and specifically recognizes coaching as a form of supervisory authority.

That makes the subject of Alberts’ deposition particularly relevant as he prepares to take over in Ann Arbor.

What The Testimony Does Not Establish

To be clear, Alberts was responding to questions during sworn testimony, and his comments about age differences provide context for his answer. The lawsuit’s allegations against him also remain allegations, not established findings of misconduct.

Still, Michigan is hiring Alberts to provide leadership, accountability, and stability during an important period for its athletic programs.

Whether his deposition testimony affects confidence in that leadership remains to be seen.

But before Alberts even settles into his new office, Michigan fans have another reason to take a closer look at the man who will be running their athletic department.