Mickey Redmond says so long after a rough Detroit Red Wings season [Video]

The Detroit Red Wings were not the worst team in the NHL during the 2021-22 season but there were certainly quite a few painful games along the way they finished with one of the worst goal differentials (-82) in the league.

Yet through the thick and thin, one person who has been a familiar face is Red Wings announcer, Mickey Redmond.

Following the Red Wings’ final game of the season, which they won, Redmond took some time to thank the fans and everyone who helped out behind the scenes, for their continued support.

Redmond added that he believes the team took some big strides and that before long the team should be competing for a playoff spot and eventually another Stanley Cup.

Until next season, here is Mickey Redmond saying so long after another Red Wings season.

A hockey treasure, Mickey Redmond says so long after another Red Wings season. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/r7aN1ITlBK — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) April 30, 2022

