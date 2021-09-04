Miguel Cabrera becomes ‘Karate Kid’ after nearly taking off pitchers head [Video]

Let’s flashback to July 16, 2020, during an intrasquad game at Comerica Park when Detroit Tigers DH/1B Miguel Cabrera turned a scary moment into comedy after nearly taking the head off pitcher Shao-Ching Chiang.

Watch as Miggy hits a liner straight back at Chiang, who reacts quickly and catches the ball a split-second before hit hits him in the head. After Cabrera realizes the ball was caught and Chiang was ok, he decided to have a bit of fun by turning into the Karate Kid.

Miggy being Miggy!

This catch is incredible. But you HAVE to see the reactions. 😂 pic.twitter.com/BwvqUvCc4g — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 17, 2020