It may be snowy, but that isn’t stopping the ball from traveling!

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera blasted his 488th career home run in his first at-bat of the 2021 season, sending the blast to left field:

Miguel Cabrera – Detroit Tigers (1) pic.twitter.com/klYl1LHObD — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) April 1, 2021