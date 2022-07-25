Miguel Cabrera blasts 506th career home run [Video]

It seems like forever since Miguel Cabrera has hit a home run for the Detroit Tigers but on Monday night, he did just that against the San Diego Padres.

Watch as Cabrera blasts the 506th home run of his career and proceeds to trot around the bases like a Little League player who just hit his first dinger.

The home run gave the Tigers a 12-4 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Cabrera is now just three home runs away from tying Gary Sheffield for No. 26 on the all-time list.

Nation, how many home runs do you think Miguel Cabrera will end up with in his career?

Miguel Cabrera Once Again Rewrites History

