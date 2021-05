Sharing is caring!

What a night for Detroit Tigers future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera.

Not only did Miggy hit the 490th home run of his career on Friday night but now he has tacked on No. 491 by blasting a grand slam in the 7th inning against the Kansas City Royals.

The grand slam is the sixth of Cabrera’s amazing career.

Check it out!

Miggy slam for the lead! pic.twitter.com/bGDiLBhWt1 — MLB (@MLB) May 22, 2021