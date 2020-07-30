Miguel Cabrera blasts home run No. 479 and No. 480 in finale vs. Royals [Video]

In terms of batting average, it has been a slow start to the year for Detroit Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera (he is batting .154 at the time of this article), but he has proven that he still has plenty of power in his bat as he has three home runs over the first seven games of the season.

On Thursday night, during the Tigers series finale against the Kansas City Royals, Miggy blasted a pair of home runs (No. 479 and No. 480) to keep his team in the game.

It is Cabrera’s first multi-home run game since September 30, 2016.

In case you missed it, here are Miggy’s home runs from Thursday’s game.