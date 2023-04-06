Miguel Cabrera comments on his final home opener with the Tigers after 21 years

As the Detroit Tigers get ready to host the Boston Red Sox for their home opener in the 2023 season, it will be Miguel Cabrera's final home opener in the old English D. Prior to the game, Brad Galli tweeted some comments from Miggy as he reflected on his career and final opening day in Motown.

I appreciate this moment because not too many guys in baserball they get a chance to say good bye. They dont' get a chance to say, “it's going to be my last year I'm going to enjoy the last ride,' like people say. I'm going to say thank God because he always give me a good oppotunity in baseball..so i'm happy with this moment, im not sad, I'm happy. because it's been a good 21 years in the big leagues. So, I never take anything for granted, so I'm going to enjoy this year and hopefully when they give me a chance to play, hopefully I'm going to do my job. Miguel Cabrera on his final home opener for the Tigers

Miguel Cabrera was very reflective before his final home opener with the Tigers.



“I appreciate this moment because not too many guys in baseball get a chance to say goodbye,” he said. pic.twitter.com/PHwDLxqv13 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 6, 2023

Why it matters

Miguel Cabrera has been the best right-handed hitter in the American League for a generation and is arguably one of the best hitters in the history of Major League Baseball. After 21 years he announced that 2023 was going to be his last, especially given his age and the number of injuries that have piled up in recent years. He's one of the best Tigers to ever play before our eyes and there will be an ongoing celebration for him this season.

Miguel Cabrera by the numbers

- Advertisement -

Miggy is a sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer. He has racked up numbers that are video game-like in some years and for his career; he's not mentioned with the likes of his peers, but with legends.

67.6 WAR in his career while racking up 3,090 hits, 507 home runs, 1,848 RBI, and a .308 batting average.

He won the Triple Crown in 2012, the first since Carl Yastrzemski in 1967.

in 1967. He became the seventh player to amass 3,000 hits and 500 home runs in MLB history.

He is one of three players to have 500 home runs, 3,000 hits, 600 doubles, and 1,800 RBI in his career.

The bottom line

It's one final chance for the Miggy and the greatest fans in the world to enjoy one last home opener. So sit back and enjoy the greatness that is Miguel Cabrera as the Tigers take on Chris Sale and the Red Sox looking for their third win of the season.