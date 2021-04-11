Miguel Cabrera comments on how much longer he will play for Detroit Tigers

Sharing is caring!

On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers announced they were placing Miguel Cabrera on the 10-day Injured List with a left biceps issue. This is concerning, as it was a ruptured left biceps that caused Miggy to miss most of the 2018 season.

Now, let’s hope this is just minor and Cabrera is back in the lineup soon, but if not, are we watching the beginning of the end for one of the greatest hitter in Major League Baseball history?

Back in September, Cabrera met with the media to discuss how much longer he plans to play of the Tigers and he said he plans to play out his current contract but was non-committal beyond that.

“I have three more years on my contract,” Cabrera said. “And I am going to play them. I don’t know what’s going to happen after my contract is over. My focus right now is playing these next three years and then we will see what happens.”

Miguel Cabrera did not talk to reporters during the regular season. In a recorded session with submitted questions, he talked about his future with the Tigers. "I have three more years on my contract. And I am going to play them," he said. pic.twitter.com/NqXw6qLNrM — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 27, 2020

Cabrera, who is about to turn 38, has admitted his knee causes his pain every day but it is something that he will deal with for the remainder of his baseball career.

The question is, how much longer will Miggy play? Will he retire as a member of the Tigers?

Nation, do you think Miguel Cabrera will hang up his cleats once his current contract expires or will he re-sign with the Tigers? Or, will he decide to finish his career elsewhere?