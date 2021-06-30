Miguel Cabrera discusses role as veteran on the Tigers squad [VIDEO]

Sharing is caring!

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera continues to climb the MLB stats ladder, as he’s a mere seven swings of the bat away from reaching his 500th career home run.

And at age 38, he’s one of the elder statesmen on a relatively young Tigers team. He’s got the likes of Jeimer Candelario and Akil Baddoo coming to him for advice when he once did the same when he was in their position.

So how does that make him feel?

“Old,” he joked.

Take a look at a portion of our own @CMo_27's sit down with Miguel Cabrera, who is only seven swings of the bat away from reaching a historic plateau. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/yCF6vo9zPN — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) June 30, 2021