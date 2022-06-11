Miguel Cabrera explains why being an All-Star would be nice

Miguel Cabrera is 39 years old, and there is no question about it that he is just a shell of the young player who once won the Triple Crown award, but there is also no question about it that he is having a season worthy of All-Star consideration.

Following the Detroit Tigers‘ loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night, Cabrera was asked by reporters what it would mean to him to be selected to play in the 2022 MLB All-Star game and, at first, he brushed it off.

“Oh, I don’t know,” he said. “It’s for the young guys, for the new people.”

But after realizing the All-Star game is in Los Angeles and that the Tigers open up the second half of their season against the Oakland Athletics, Cabrera changed his tune and seemed to like the idea.

“That’s the good thing,” he said. “If I make it, I would stay out there and not have to fly back and forth. I don’t know. It’s going to be tough. It’d be a good thing for my kids. They were too young before but they’ve got memories.”

Miguel Cabrera is a having an All-Star-worthy season

According to Johnathan Schoop, Miguel Cabrera is a lock to be selected to play in the 2022 All-Star Game.

“Of course he’s going to make the All-Star team,” second baseman Jonathan Schoop said. “He has to. He’s hitting .300 at age 39 and he’s got 3,000 hits. It’s a no-brainer.”

“He used to be hitting .350, .340, so you know how good he was,” Schoop said. “He’s still good. I’m not surprised, it’s just amazing that at his age he’s still doing it. He’s a special talent.”

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch believes Cabrera should be considered for the All-Star Game and he is hoping he gets some love from those who vote.

“I hope he gets some love from the fans, from the league, from the coaches and managers,” Tigers skipper AJ Hinch said. “It’d be a remarkable feat. His legacy speaks for itself, but his production this season has been very good for us. “He’s warranted consideration. I hope it happens. We have a couple of guys who could be considered. Maybe we can send multiple Tigers.” Nation, do you think Miguel Cabrera is deserving of an All-Star Game nod?

