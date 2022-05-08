Miguel Cabrera explains why he is not able to enjoy his most-recent milestone [Video]

On Saturday, Miguel Cabrera joined elite company as he smacked his 600th career double during the Detroit Tigers game against the Houston Astros.

Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers doubles in the third inning… Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers doubles in the third inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on May 07, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Get premium, high resolution news photos at Getty Images

With the double, Cabrera joined Hank Aaron and Albert Pujols as the only other players in Major League Baseball history to eclipse 3,000 hits, 600 doubles, and 500 home runs in their career.

Following the game, Cabrera spoke to Trevor Thompson of Bally Sports Detroit and Miggy explained that he is not able to enjoy his most-recent milestone because the Tigers, have lost so many baseball games.

Former Detroit Tiger outfielder and Baseball Hall-of-Famer Al Kaline… Former Detroit Tiger outfielder and Baseball Hall-of-Famer Al Kaline shakes hands with Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers during pre-game ceremonies before the Opening Day game against the Boston… Get premium, high resolution news photos at Getty Images

During the interview, Cabrera was also asked about what his relationship with Al Kaline meant to him and he explained how he was his mentor for many years ever since he was traded to the Tigers.

Miggy added that everyone on the team is currently on the same page and their focus will continue to be on winning baseball games.

Here is the full interview.

From Saturday:

Miguel Cabrera joins elite company by hitting 600th career double [Video]

There it is!

On Saturday, against the Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers‘ future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera joined elite company when he ripped his 600th career double to give his team the lead.

Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers doubles in the third inning… Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers doubles in the third inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on May 07, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Get premium, high resolution news photos at Getty Images

With his double, Cabrera joined Hank Aaron and Albert Pujols as the only two players in Major League Baseball with 3,000 hits, 600 doubles, and 500 home runs.

Check it out!

Detroit Tigers on Twitter: “Miggy being Miggy.Two runs and double the fun for the lead. pic.twitter.com/ERXtEFYhtH / Twitter” Miggy being Miggy.Two runs and double the fun for the lead. pic.twitter.com/ERXtEFYhtH

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Sunday 5/8/22

Our daily helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel’s main slate and help give you a starting point when you’re building lineups. Be sure to also incorporate our great tools into your research process. Whether you’re looking for daily projections, the latest starting lineups and weather, or batting and pitching heat maps to find the best matchups — we’ve got you covered!

Click here to read the rest