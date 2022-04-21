Miguel Cabrera fans may want to turn on the Detroit Tigers game RIGHT NOW [Take 2]

If you are a fan of Miguel Cabrera, you may want to turn on the Detroit Tigers game immediately.

After going 3-for-3 in his first three at-bats against the New York Yankees on Wednesday night Cabrera now sits at 2,999 career hits.

Today’s game is currently in the bottom of the first inning and Miguel Cabrera is due up fourth with a shot at glory.

You can thank us after Miggy picks up No. 3,000!

3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 4/21/22

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways — from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player’s potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we’re going to focus on the former.

Utilizing our projections as a guide and looking at the odds provided at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are some spots where you can find value today in the prop-betting market.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations.

Luis Robert To Hit a Home Run (+360)

With a solid 4.30 implied run total, the Chicago White Sox are in a spot to push past that today.

Zach Plesac will be on the hill for the Cleveland Guardians, and he finished last season with a 4.46 xFIP and allowed 1.88 HR/9, a 38.7% fly-ball rate, and a 35.5% hard-contact rate versus right-handed hitters. He also carried a very low 17.7% strikeout rate and really isn’t too much of a threat on the mound to hitters. That fly-ball rate can be very dangerous for him, and with a bit of wind blowing out in Cleveland today, it could lead to some easier home runs.

We turn to Luis Robert, who had a 135 wRC+, .179 ISO, 34.9% fly-ball rate, and 33.7% hard-contact rate versus righties last season. In this split specifically, he’s a bit borderline of where I’d normally look, but this is a plus match with Plesac, and the wind is a little boost I’m willing to take a shot with.

Click here to read the rest.