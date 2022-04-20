Miguel Cabrera fans may want to turn on the Detroit Tigers game RIGHT NOW

If you are a fan of Miguel Cabrera, you may want to turn on the Detroit Tigers game immediately.

After going 3-for-3 in his first three at-bats against the New York Yankees, Cabrera now sits at 2,999 career hits.

The game is currently in the top of the seventh inning with the Yankees batting but Cabrera is due up first for the Tigers in the bottom of the frame.

You can thank us after Miggy picks up No. 3,000!

