Miguel Cabrera gets into it with umpire: ‘Knock it off, Miggy!’ [Video]

Miguel Cabrera may have been given Father’s Day off by the Detroit Tigers but that did not mean he was not emotionally involved in Sunday’s game against the Texas Rangers.

The Tigers had a great Father’s Day on Sunday as they won their second game in a row by defeating the Rangers 7-3 on a beautiful day at Comerica Park.

Miguel Cabrera gets into it with umpire: ‘Knock it off, Miggy!’

During Sunday’s game against the Rangers, Miguel Cabrera found himself arguing with home plate umpire Jansen Visconti from the dugout.

Cabrera was still upset after Tigers manager A.J. Hinch was ejected from the game after arguing balls and strikes following a strikeout by Robbie Grossman.

Here is the video of Cabrera getting into it with the home plate umpire during Sunday’s win over the Rangers.

You can hear Visconti yelling at Cabrera, “Knock it off, Miggy!”

Here's the "Knock it off, Miggy!" after Hinch's ejection https://t.co/h5nnuVf40p — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) June 19, 2022

Here is Hinch’s explanation of why he felt the need to go out onto the field to berate Visconti.

“I didn’t like the call on Robbie, below the zone. It was a ball,” Hinch said. “The next call was kind of borderline, but whether he went or not, it’s irrelevant if we don’t miss the first call. That’s why you have to stay locked in on every pitch. It puts him in a hole where that can happen. That’s what I said from the dugout and that was the initial conversation. Then when he points at our players in our dugout, I can’t stand for that. You cannot elevate things from the umpire. Jansen normally doesn’t do that, but he didn’t like the dugout. He should point at me and not point at my players.”

Up next for Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers is a series on the road against the Boston Red Sox.

