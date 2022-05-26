Miguel Cabrera gets walk-off hit as Detroit Tigers defeat Guardians [Video]

The Detroit Tigers improved to 16-28 this evening with a walk-off victory over the division rival Cleveland Guardians thanks to Miguel Cabrera.
Cabrera’s single in the bottom of the 9th inning off Cleveland reliever Trevor Stephan kicked off Detroit’s nine-game homestand with a bang, sending the fans at Comerica Park home happy.
Cabrera now has his best hitting percentage at this point in a season since 2015 when he was hitting .333 on the year.
Meanwhile, it was LHP Tarik Skubal turning in another strong performance on the mound, allowing just three runs on five hits and one walk with five strikeouts.
Miguel Cabrera continues to lead the Detroit Tigers in hitting
Not many would have predicted for Miguel Cabrera to still be doing this, as he continues to add to his Hall of Fame career with his 14th career walk-off hit and his 3,029th total hit.
“That was drawn up about as well as we could,” manager A.J. Hinch said of Cabrera’s winning hit. “Miggy has put up such good at-bats and is contributing obviously. It’s fun to see. That’s a good win for us to come off the win yesterday (at Minnesota) with another good performance and Miggy sent everybody home happy.”
The Tigers and Guardians will resume their series tomorrow night starting at 7:10 PM EST.