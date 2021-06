Sharing is caring!

When it comes to Miguel Cabrera, he may be struggling to do what he once did at the plate but that does not mean he is not having fun.

But what Miggy did to Los Angeles Angeles star Shohei Ohtani on Thursday night took things to a new level.

Watch as Miggy gives an unsuspecting Ohtani a cup check after he reaches first base.

Miguel Cabrera greeted Shohei Ohtani in a unique way pic.twitter.com/UgeVHxz9XN — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) June 19, 2021

Miggy being Miggy?