Miguel Cabrera grabs reporters mic, auditions for future job [Video]

Detroit Tigers future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera is currently participating in his final Major League Baseball Spring Training, and not surprisingly, he is still having fun. On the first day of Spring Training, while being interviewed by reporters, Cabrera was asked about life after baseball, and he decided to audition right on the spot. Watch as Cabrera grabs Brad Galli's microphone, and proceeds to act like a reporter. Miggy being Miggy!

What will Miguel Cabrera do after baseball?



He took our @wxyzdetroit microphone to test out life as a reporter 🎤🤣



pic.twitter.com/jHLilzQIwY — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) February 25, 2023

Miguel Cabrera and life after baseball

After watching that video, it does not seem like Cabrera has much of a future in baseball, but, believe it or not, that is not really part of his ultimate plan. Back in November, Cabrera told reporters that he plans to stay in baseball after he retires as a player.

“I have time to decide, but my goal is to stay in baseball, try to help, because I love baseball,” Cabrera said.

Bottom Line: Miggy will be Miggy in his final season

One thing that has been consistent about Miguel Cabrera throughout the years is that he truly enjoys playing the game of baseball, and it brings the kid out of him. You can bet that though there will probably be some emotional moments throughout the 2023 season, Miggy will have a big smile on his face more often than not. Let's enjoy the ride.