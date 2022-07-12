Miguel Cabrera has career-first as Tigers defeat Royals 7-5

When you play the game of baseball for as long as Detroit Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera has, you would assume that he has done just about everything in his career.

Well, on Tuesday, Cabrera pulled off a feat that he had never accomplished, even once, in the 20 years he has been playing Major League Baseball.

Not only did Cabrera have the third multi-RBI hitless game of his career, but for the first time, he drove in multiple runs and scored another without getting a single hit.

Tigers take 7-5 win on the third multi-RBI hitless game of Miguel Cabrera's career. His last such game was in 2005. He had never driven in multiple runs and scored another while going hitless until tonight, according to @baseball_ref. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) July 13, 2022

Miguel Cabrera had an interesting night

In the game, Cabrera was 0-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs, to go along with a run scored.

Miggy’s RBIs came in the 5th inning when he hit a sacrifice fly to score Javier Baez and in the 7th inning when he reached on an error, once again scoring Baez.

Cabrera himself scored a run in the 7th inning after he stole third base and then advance home after a wild throw.

With his RBIs, Miguel Cabrera passed Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. for the No. 15 spot on the all-time list and he is now just one RBI away from tying the great Ted Williams for No. 14.

With the win, the Tigers stopped their 4-game skid.

The same two teams will play on Wednesday at 2:10 p.m. ET as the Tigers will look to earn a split in the series.

