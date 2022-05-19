Miguel Cabrera has hilarious reaction when he notices he’s on camera [Video]

Miguel Cabrera‘s baseball skills have been on the decline over the past six years or so but one thing that has not been on the decline is his sense of humor and his love for the game.

During a recent rest day, Miggy was sitting on the Detroit Tigers‘ bench eating sunflower seeds and spitting when he noticed the camera was focused on him.

As you will see, as soon as Cabrera notices the camera, he makes a funny face and starts cleaning himself up so that he looks good.

Miggy being Miggy!

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

