Miguel Cabrera has hilarious response to question about Detroit Tigers fans

On Thursday, Miguel Cabrera had a fun day at Comerica Park as he hit his first home run of the season, made a diving play at first base as he and his Detroit Tigers teammates defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-2.

After the game was over, Miggy was still having some fun as he spoke with reporters about the big win.

Here are some of the highlights from the presser, including Cabrera talking about the Tigers’ fans in attendance screaming for him to throw them a ball.

