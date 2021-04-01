Miguel Cabrera has hilarious response to question about Detroit Tigers fans

Sharing is caring!

On Thursday, Miguel Cabrera had a fun day at Comerica Park as he hit his first home run of the season, made a diving play at first base as he and his Detroit Tigers teammates defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-2.

After the game was over, Miggy was still having some fun as he spoke with reporters about the big win.

Here are some of the highlights from the presser, including Cabrera talking about the Tigers’ fans in attendance screaming for him to throw them a ball.

Miguel Cabrera slid into second on his home run. "I look at the umpire, I say, 'Okay. Thank you,'" he said. Then he ran home. pic.twitter.com/k1VFw43Sqc — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 1, 2021

Miguel Cabrera on playing in the snow: "You get used to it. We play a lot of games in Minnesota like that." pic.twitter.com/4MAeXczmSL — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 1, 2021

Trending around the Web

"That was awesome, there was a lot of energy, I was excited to play back at first, it was an exciting day for us." – Miguel Cabrera on home opener. — Justin Rose (@JRoseWXYZ) April 1, 2021

HILARIOUS! Miguel Cabrera heard fans with just 8,000 in the stands. "I hear a lot of 'Miggy! Miggy! Throw me a ball!' I say 'Come on, calm down man.'" 😂 pic.twitter.com/zGiRZFTPQq — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 1, 2021