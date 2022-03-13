Miguel Cabrera has hilarious response to question about his pursuit of 3,000 hits

In 2021, Detroit Tigers‘ future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera made history as he blasted his 500th career home run.

Now, in 2022, Miggy is approaching another milestone as he chases 3,000 hits.

On Sunday, Cabrera reported for Spring Training and when asked about his pursuit for 3,000 hits, he had a funny response.

“It’s hard to hit home runs,” Cabrera said. “I can bunt and get a hit.”

With 2,987 career hits, Miggy sits just 13 hits away from 3,000 for his career.