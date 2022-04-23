Miguel Cabrera has message for his teammates following 3000th hit [Video]

Miguel Cabrera has now made a toast and Detroit Tigers fans are going to LOVE what he had to say.

Take a look as Miggy speaks to his teammates following his 3000th hit.

“We can win this division,” Cabrera said to his teammates in the locker room. “Let’s keep it up, let’s play hard and let’s do it.”

LET’S FREAKING GO!!!

A toast from Miggy! 🥂 pic.twitter.com/fjlHvY0B0r — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 24, 2022

