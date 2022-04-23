Miguel Cabrera has message for his teammates following 3000th hit [Video]

Miguel Cabrera has now made a toast and Detroit Tigers fans are going to LOVE what he had to say.
Take a look as Miggy speaks to his teammates following his 3000th hit.
“We can win this division,” Cabrera said to his teammates in the locker room. “Let’s keep it up, let’s play hard and let’s do it.”
LET’S FREAKING GO!!!
A toast from Miggy! 🥂 pic.twitter.com/fjlHvY0B0r
— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 24, 2022
NFL Draft Betting: The 3 Best Bets in the Top-10 Pick Market
There are a ton of ways to bet the NFL Draft at FanDuel Sportsbook this year, including specific players at specific picks, but there is also a top-5 (which I already analyzed) and top-10 pick market.
There are a lot. I won’t list them all, but there are a lot.
Here are the odds for everyone else to go inside the top 10 of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Where might there be betting value?
Rankings in the table refer to ESPN’s Best Player Available rankings (ESPN), NFL Mock Draft Database’s Consensus Big Board rankings (MDD), and Grinding the Mocks’ expected draft position (GTM).
|Player
|FDSportsbook
|ESPN
|MDD
|GTM
|Avg
|Ahmad Gardner
|-1000
|5
|6
|6.5
|5.8
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|-1000
|7
|2
|4.7
|4.6
|Charles Cross
|-350
|15
|8
|10.5
|11.2
|Garrett Wilson
|-170
|6
|10
|10.7
|8.9
|Derek Stingley
|-135
|11
|9
|11.4
|10.5
|Jermaine Johnson
|-135
|10
|12
|11.9
|11.3
|Malik Willis
|-115
|21
|11
|9.7
|13.9
|Drake London
|+100
|9
|13
|16.5
|12.8
|Kyle Hamilton
|+100
|4
|7
|11.7
|7.6
|Jameson Williams
|+175
|19
|15
|15
|16.3
|Kenny Pickett
|+175
|22
|17
|16.5
|18.5
|Jordan Davis
|+350
|16
|14
|16.6
|15.5
|Devin Lloyd
|+600
|13
|18
|18.9
|16.6
|Trevor Penning
|+600
|25
|21
|18.1
|21.4
|Treylon Burks
|+1200
|26
|22
|22.4
|23.5
|Desmond Ridder
|+1200
|36
|37
|30.2
|34.4
|Chris Olave
|+1200
|17
|16
|19.1
|17.4
|George Karlaftis
|+1400
|24
|20
|22
|22.0
|Matt Corral
|+1400
|34
|33
|27.5
|31.5
|Andrew Booth
|+1400
|29
|23
|24.8
|25.6
|Daxton Hill
|+1400
|23
|30
|29
|27.3
|Tyler Linderbaum
|+2000
|18
|24
|26.5
|22.8
|Sam Howell
|+2000
|50
|55
|44.1
|49.7
|Nakobe Dean
|+3000
|12
|27
|27.6
|22.2
|David Ojabo
|+10000
|30
|32
|30.3
|30.8
