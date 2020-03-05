Miguel Cabrera hits 2 mammoth bombs off Yankees P Gerrit Cole [Video]

On Thursday, the Detroit Tigers hosted the New York Yankees in Lakeland, Florida and the fans in attendance will leave with quite a memory.

Watch as Tigers’ slugger Miguel Cabrera absolutely destroys a pitch from Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole in the bottom of the first inning.

Miguel Cabrera's bomb off Cole. pic.twitter.com/GAqUw0M1bj — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrown0914) March 5, 2020

But Miggy was not done yet as he hit another home run off Cole in the bottom of the second inning.

Cabrera and Demeritte go back-to-back off Cole AGAIN. Here's Miggy's 2nd blast to center pic.twitter.com/jBHomOfHD5 — Alex Fast (@AlexFast8) March 5, 2020

We can get used to this!