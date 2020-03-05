45.4 F
Detroit
Thursday, March 5, 2020
type here...
Detroit Tigers NewsVideos

Miguel Cabrera hits 2 mammoth bombs off Yankees P Gerrit Cole [Video]

By Don Drysdale

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Ex-Detroit Lions DT Damon “Snacks” Harrison calls out fans on Twitter

Former Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison is clearly not a fan of the newly proposed NFL...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings discuss the taking precautions against the coronavirus

As news of COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus, continues to circulate, people everywhere are taking more and more...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

The Athletic’s Chris Burke suggests sleeper free agent RB for Detroit Lions

As the NFL free agency period is less than two weeks away, the speculation has heated up as to...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

On Thursday, the Detroit Tigers hosted the New York Yankees in Lakeland, Florida and the fans in attendance will leave with quite a memory.

Watch as Tigers’ slugger Miguel Cabrera absolutely destroys a pitch from Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole in the bottom of the first inning.

- Advertisement -

But Miggy was not done yet as he hit another home run off Cole in the bottom of the second inning.

- Advertisement -

We can get used to this!

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!
Previous articleRed Wings’ Dylan Larkin calls out NHL officiating
Next articleThe Athletic’s Chris Burke suggests sleeper free agent RB for Detroit Lions

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Ex-Detroit Lions DT Damon “Snacks” Harrison calls out fans on Twitter

Former Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison is clearly not a fan of the newly proposed NFL...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings discuss the taking precautions against the coronavirus

Michael Whitaker - 0
As news of COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus, continues to circulate, people everywhere are taking more and more precautions to arm themselves against...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

The Athletic’s Chris Burke suggests sleeper free agent RB for Detroit Lions

Arnold Powell - 0
As the NFL free agency period is less than two weeks away, the speculation has heated up as to who Detroit Lions GM Bob...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Miguel Cabrera hits 2 mammoth bombs off Yankees P Gerrit Cole [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
On Thursday, the Detroit Tigers hosted the New York Yankees in Lakeland, Florida and the fans in attendance will leave with quite a memory. Watch...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin calls out NHL officiating

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin still isn't happy about a couple of non-calls that he and his teammates received during Monday night's home...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Video captures final piece of Joe Louis Arena coming down

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
The Joe Louis Arena is no more. http://gty.im/1179483819 Throughout this past week, work crews took down the remaining pieces of the former home to the Detroit...
Read more

MLB legend Roger Clemens to son Kody: “You belong”

Detroit Tigers News Michael Whitaker - 0
Seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens is hoping the family name lives on, and he has every expectation that it will with his...
Read more

Detroit Tigers to offer ‘stunt foods’ at Comerica Park

Detroit Tigers News Don Drysdale - 0
There have certainly been some pretty crazy foods at ballparks across the country but some of 'stunt foods' the Detroit Tigers will have available...
Read more

Predicting how many games the Detroit Tigers will win in 2020

Detroit Tigers News Arnold Powell - 0
In 2019, the Detroit Tigers were clearly the worst team in baseball and their 47 wins pretty much summed up what was an absolute...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.