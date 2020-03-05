Miguel Cabrera hits 2 mammoth bombs off Yankees P Gerrit Cole [Video]

On Thursday, the Detroit Tigers hosted the New York Yankees in Lakeland, Florida and the fans in attendance will leave with quite a memory.
Watch as Tigers’ slugger Miguel Cabrera absolutely destroys a pitch from Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole in the bottom of the first inning.
Miguel Cabrera's bomb off Cole. pic.twitter.com/GAqUw0M1bj
— Chris Brown (@ChrisBrown0914) March 5, 2020
But Miggy was not done yet as he hit another home run off Cole in the bottom of the second inning.
Cabrera and Demeritte go back-to-back off Cole AGAIN.
Here's Miggy's 2nd blast to center pic.twitter.com/jBHomOfHD5
— Alex Fast (@AlexFast8) March 5, 2020
We can get used to this!
