Miguel Cabrera hits 494th career home run [VIDEO]

Miguel Cabrera is now just six home runs from 500 in his future Hall of Fame career.

He blasted a solo shot to left field last night at Progressive Field against the Cleveland Indians, the 494th of his career and the 50th home run of his career against the Tribe:

Make that the 494th career home run for Miguel Cabrera on a monster solo shot! #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/4HhmGF5Qqk — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) July 1, 2021

With the blast, Cabrera moved past Lou Gehrig, Fred McGriff, and Adrian Beltre for 28th all time in MLB history.