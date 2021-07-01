Miguel Cabrera hits 494th career home run [VIDEO]

Miguel Cabrera is now just six home runs from 500 in his future Hall of Fame career.

He blasted a solo shot to left field last night at Progressive Field against the Cleveland Indians, the 494th of his career and the 50th home run of his career against the Tribe:

With the blast, Cabrera moved past Lou Gehrig, Fred McGriff, and Adrian Beltre for 28th all time in MLB history.

